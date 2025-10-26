July Charter: Consensus Commission seeks guarantee for implementation

The National Consensus Commission has finalised a framework for implementing the July National Charter, but it has yet to find a way to ensure that the next parliament will actually implement the proposed constitutional reforms within the specified timeframe.

According to commission sources, the current idea is to include a provision in the forthcoming July Charter Implementation Order that would require the next parliament to implement the charter within nine months of its formation.

However, the commission has not yet decided what consequences would follow if that deadline is missed.

The July National Charter was signed on 17 October, with 25 political parties and alliances endorsing it so far. Five parties, including the National Citizen Party (NCP), have not yet signed.

Sources said that in a meeting with the commission on Saturday, the NCP stated it would not sign the charter without a clear guarantee of implementation. The commission wants all parties to be signatories, but several others may also object if such guarantees are not included. Commission members fear that without this assurance, the long effort to reach reform consensus may collapse.

The tenure of the National Consensus Commission ends on 31 October. Before that, the commission is supposed to submit a set of recommendations to the interim government outlining ways to implement the July Charter.

The commission aims to propose a legally and politically acceptable mechanism for doing so.

Yesterday, the commission held a lengthy meeting with a panel of experts, including retired judges, university professors, and lawyers. It plans to meet again on Sunday morning, possibly with experts once more if needed.