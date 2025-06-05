200 vehicles to be purchased for police, spending Tk 1.72b
The government has decided to purchase new vehicles to replace those used by the Bangladesh Police were either burned during the July mass uprising or rendered unusable.
In this phase, 200 double-cabin pickup trucks will be procured from the state-owned company Pragoti Industries through an open tender process, meaning direct purchase. Each vehicle will cost Tk 8.6 million, totalling Tk 1.72 billion.
The proposal was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday with Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.
Public Security Division under the home ministry submitted the proposal to purchase the vehicles for police operational use.
Finance adviser confirmed the approval of the proposal to journalists after the meeting.
*More to follow…