Govt lifts restrictions on fuel oil sale

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has decided to lift all restrictions, including rationing, imposed on the sale of fuel oil.

The decision will come into effect from today, according to a press release of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

The government took several decisions to address a possible crisis in the context of the crisis created in fuel supply lines due to ongoing war in the Middle East.

However, some imported oil ships have already reached Chattogram port. Therefore, the government has decided to lift all restrictions, including rationing, on the distribution of fuel oil to ensure smooth Eid journey of home-goers and considering the demand of farmers'' demand during the Boro season, the press release said.