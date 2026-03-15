Govt lifts restrictions on fuel oil sale
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has decided to lift all restrictions, including rationing, imposed on the sale of fuel oil.
The decision will come into effect from today, according to a press release of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.
The government took several decisions to address a possible crisis in the context of the crisis created in fuel supply lines due to ongoing war in the Middle East.
However, some imported oil ships have already reached Chattogram port. Therefore, the government has decided to lift all restrictions, including rationing, on the distribution of fuel oil to ensure smooth Eid journey of home-goers and considering the demand of farmers'' demand during the Boro season, the press release said.
Until further orders, fuel oil distribution will continue from today at all distribution points as per demand.
The rationing system was introduced on the sale of fuel oil on 6 March.
Accordingly, instructions were given to sell two litres of oil per day for motorcycles, while 20 to 25 litres per day for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and microbuses, 70 to 80 litres per day for pickups or local buses, and 200 to 220 litres per day for long-distance buses, trucks, covered vans or container trucks.
Later, the limit for selling oil on motorbikes for ridesharing drivers was increased from two litres to five litres. At the same time, the 25 per cent rationing was reduced to 15 per cent.