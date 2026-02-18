Ministers and state ministers: who gets which portfolio

Members of the new cabinet led by prime minister Tarique Rahman were sworn in on Tuesday. Although ministers are traditionally administered the oath of office at Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president, the convention was broken on this occasion. The ceremony was held under the open sky at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (national parliament building).

This marks the formal commencement of the newly elected government’s tenure.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman was first to take the oath as prime minister. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered both the oath of office and the oath of secrecy to him.

Following the prime minister’s swearing-in, the president administered the same oaths to 25 ministers and subsequently to 24 state ministers.