Ministers and state ministers: who gets which portfolio
Members of the new cabinet led by prime minister Tarique Rahman were sworn in on Tuesday. Although ministers are traditionally administered the oath of office at Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president, the convention was broken on this occasion. The ceremony was held under the open sky at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (national parliament building).
This marks the formal commencement of the newly elected government’s tenure.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman was first to take the oath as prime minister. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered both the oath of office and the oath of secrecy to him.
Following the prime minister’s swearing-in, the president administered the same oaths to 25 ministers and subsequently to 24 state ministers.
According to BNP and government sources, the allocation of ministerial portfolios has already been finalised, although the official gazette notification had not been issued at the time of filing this report.
Nevertheless, certain ministries have already indicated their new leadership in press releases. For example, the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs announced that their newly appointed minister, Abu Jafar Md Zahid Hossain, and state minister, Farzana Sharmin, will assume office at the ministry on Wednesday and exchange views with officials and staff.
In addition, some ministry websites have updated their pages to reflect the names of newly appointed ministers. The website of the Local Government Division lists Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as minister and Mir Shahe Alam as state minister. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism names Afroza Khanam as minister and M Rashiduzzaman Millat as state minister. Similarly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges lists Sheikh Rabiul Alam as minister.
The BNP’s verified Facebook page has also disclosed portfolio information for many members of the new cabinet.
Likely distribution of portfolios among ministers
According to government sources and information published on the BNP’s verified Facebook page, the portfolios of the ministers are expected to be as follows:
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir — Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury — Finance and Planning
Salahuddin Ahmed — Home Affairs
Iqbal Hasan Mahmud (Tuku) — Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed — Liberation War Affairs
AZM Zahid Hossain — Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare
Khalilur Rahman (technocrat) — Foreign Affairs
Abdul Awal Mintoo — Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad — Religious Affairs
Mizanur Rahman Minu — Land
Nitai Roy Chowdhury — Cultural Affairs
Khandaker Abdul Muktadir — Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute
Ariful Haque Choudhhury — Labour and Employment; Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment
Zahir Uddin Swapon — Information and Broadcasting
Mohammad Amin ur Rashid (technocrat) — Agriculture; Fisheries and Livestock; Food
Afroza Khanam — Civil Aviation and Tourism
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee — Water Resources
Asadul Habib Dulu — Disaster Management and Relief
Md Asaduzzaman — Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
Zakaria Taher — Housing and Public Works
Dipen Dewan — Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs
ANM Ehshanul Hoque Milon — Education; Primary and Mass Education
Sardar Sakhawat Hossain (Bakul) — Health and Family Planning
Fakir Mahbub Anam (Swapan) — Posts and Telecommunications; Science and Technology
Sheikh Rabiul Alam — Road Transport and Bridges; Railways; Shipping
State ministers and their portfolios
The state ministers are expected to receive the following portfolios:
M Rashiduzzaman Millat — Civil Aviation and Tourism
Anindya Islam Amit — Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
Md Shariful Alam — Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute
Shama Obaed Islam — Foreign Affairs
Sultan Salahuddin Tuku — Agriculture; Fisheries and Livestock; Food
Kaiser Kamal — Land
Farhad Hossain Azad — Water Resources
Aminul Haque (technocrat) — Youth and Sports
Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin — Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs
Habibur Rashid — Road Transport and Bridges
Md Rajib Ahsan — Railways and Shipping
Md Abdul Bari — Public Administration
Mir Shahe Alam — Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives
Md Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki (Zonayed Saki) — Finance and Planning
Ishraque Hossain — Liberation War Affairs
Farzana Sharmin Putul — Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare
Sheikh Faridul Islam — Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Religious Affairs; Law
Md Nurul Haque Nur — Labour and Employment; Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment
Yaser Khan Chowdhury — Information and Broadcasting
AK Iqbal Hossain — Disaster Management and Relief
MA Muhit — Health and Family Welfare; Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology; Science and Technology
Ahmed Sohel Manzur — Housing and Public Works
Bobby Hajjaj — Education; Primary and Mass Education
Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam — Cultural Affairs
Although the formal gazette notification is still awaited, the disclosures by ministries and the ruling party indicate that the distribution of portfolios has been finalised, with the new administration poised to begin full operations immediately.