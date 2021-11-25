Government

Gazipur mayor Zahangir Alam suspended

The government has temporarily suspended the Gazipur City Corporation mayor Zahangir Alam from his post.

Local government, rural development and co-operatives minister Md Tazul Islam made the announcement on Thursday.

The minister said there are some allegations against Zahangir including misappropriation of public funds, money embezzlement and misuse of power.

A three-member probe body has been formed to investigate the allegations against Zahangir, the minister added.

Earlier on 19 November, Awami League central working committee expelled Zahangir from the post of city unit general secretary of the party over allegations of making derogatory comments on Bangabandhu and martyred freedom fighters. He also lost the party's primary membership.

A secretly recorded video of mayor Zahangir Alam went viral on social media last September. Awami League leaders alleged that the video showed Zahangir making derogatory remarks.

Following the meeting, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader said the authorities are mulling to take legal steps against Zahangir and the local government ministry has been asked to look into the matter.

