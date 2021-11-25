Gazipur mayor Zahangir Alam suspended

A three-member probe body has been formed to investigate the allegations against Zahangir, the minister added.
Earlier on 19 November, Awami League central working committee expelled Zahangir from the post of city unit general secretary of the party over allegations of making derogatory comments on Bangabandhu and martyred freedom fighters. He also lost the party's primary membership.
A secretly recorded video of mayor Zahangir Alam went viral on social media last September. Awami League leaders alleged that the video showed Zahangir making derogatory remarks.
Following the meeting, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader said the authorities are mulling to take legal steps against Zahangir and the local government ministry has been asked to look into the matter.