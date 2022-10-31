Govt, autonomous offices to operate from 9:00am to 4:00pm daily
Prothom Alo English Desk
The government has rearranged the daily office hours from 9 am to 4 pm for all the government and autonomous offices, reports UNB.
The decision came from the cabinet meeting on Monday and it will come into effect from 15 November.
On 22 August, the government rescheduled the office timing from 8:00am to 3:00pm for all the government and autonomous offices and from 9:00am to 4:00pm for all banks in a bid to save electricity amid the energy crisis.