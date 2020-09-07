Golam Sarwar to be next Bangladesh high commissioner to Malaysia

Md Golam Sarwar, currently serving as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman, is being appointed as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, according to a press release of the foreign ministry.

Golam Sarwar is a career diplomat of the 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. During his diplomatic career, he served at Bangladesh missions in Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Washington DC and Jeddah.