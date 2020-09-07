Golam Sarwar to be next Bangladesh high commissioner to Malaysia

Md Golam Sarwar, currently serving as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman, is being appointed as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, according to a press release of the foreign ministry.
Golam Sarwar is a career diplomat of the 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. During his diplomatic career, he served at Bangladesh missions in Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Washington DC and Jeddah.
Prior to his present assignment, he served as ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden, concurrently accredited to Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland. He has worked in various capacities including Director General (South East Asia), the press release said.
Md. Golam Sarwar obtained his Master’s degree in Commerce in Accounting from Dhaka University and completed his articleship under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).
He had advanced diplomatic training in Germany and also completed the Senior Executive Course in Near East-South Asia Center for Strategic Studies (NESA) in the US.
He is married and has two sons.