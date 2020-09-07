Golam Sarwar to be next Bangladesh high commissioner to Malaysia

Prothom Alo English Desk
Md Golam Sarwar
Md Golam Sarwar

Md Golam Sarwar, currently serving as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman, is being appointed as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, according to a press release of the foreign ministry.

Golam Sarwar is a career diplomat of the 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. During his diplomatic career, he served at Bangladesh missions in Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Washington DC and Jeddah.

Advertisement

Prior to his present assignment, he served as ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden, concurrently accredited to Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland. He has worked in various capacities including Director General (South East Asia), the press release said.

Md. Golam Sarwar obtained his Master’s degree in Commerce in Accounting from Dhaka University and completed his articleship under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

Advertisement

He had advanced diplomatic training in Germany and also completed the Senior Executive Course in Near East-South Asia Center for Strategic Studies (NESA) in the US.

He is married and has two sons.

More News

Ensure best treatment for mosque blast victims: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina

Prothom Alo online portal among 92 newspapers gets approval

Prothom Alo online portal among 92 newspapers gets approval

70pc contractors complete projects late

70pc contractors complete projects late

PM Hasina orders prompt measures to modernise DMCH, TSC

PM Hasina orders prompt measures to modernise DMCH, TSC