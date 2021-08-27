Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: Momen

Momen said the Bangladesh Embassy in Uzbekistan is working to provide support to stranded Bangladeshis in Afghanistan as there is no Bangladesh mission in Kabul.
“They (Bangladesh mission in Uzbekistan) will manage” he added.
The foreign minister also said Dhaka has been observing the Afghanistan situation.
Bangladesh believes that a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country
Nearly 20 Bangladesh nationals have been stuck in Afghanistan, said different sources.
Earlier, Bangladesh had called upon all to take steps to ensure sustainable peace in Afghanistan and safely evacuate foreign nationals including Bangladeshis from there.
Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary made the call at an emergency meeting of permanent representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Bangladesh called upon United Nations (UN) to take concrete steps for establishing and sustaining peace in Afghanistan through inclusive political dialogue.
“An Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political dialogue anchored on national sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for establishing and sustaining peace in Afghanistan”, said Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Md Mustafizur Rahman, while addressing the 31st Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council on the ongoing human rights situation in Afghanistan.
“Bangladesh believes that a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country,” the foreign minister said in a statement on 9 August.
Bangladesh is urging all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm ensuring safety and security of all including foreign nationals, said the foreign ministry.