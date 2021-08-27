Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: Momen

The government has been engaged to take all possible arrangements to evacuate all Bangladeshis who have been stranded in Afghanistan, said AK Abdul Momen, Bangladesh foreign minister.

“We do always evacuate Bangladeshi nationals (if any one gets standard in any country), we will take them back whenever chances to be created (in Afghanistan),” he told newspersons at his residence in the capital Thursday evening.

Not detailing the efforts taken by the government to evacuate the Bangladesh nationals from Afghanistan, the foreign minister said that the stranded Bangladeshis would get all support from Dhaka.