Govt forms 26-member COVID-19 vaccine management taskforce

The government has formed a 26-member COVID-19 vaccine management taskforce for ensuring proper collection and distribution of vaccine among the people in the country, reports BSS.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque has been made chief advisor of the taskforce, a notification said Friday.

A total of 11-point working areas of the taskforce have been set for dealing the pandemic successfully through rapid and adequate collection of any prospective vaccine, it added.