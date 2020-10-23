Govt forms 26-member COVID-19 vaccine management taskforce

Prothom Alo English Desk

The government has formed a 26-member COVID-19 vaccine management taskforce for ensuring proper collection and distribution of vaccine among the people in the country, reports BSS.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque has been made chief advisor of the taskforce, a notification said Friday.

A total of 11-point working areas of the taskforce have been set for dealing the pandemic successfully through rapid and adequate collection of any prospective vaccine, it added.

The working areas of the taskforce include – preparing roadmap for collecting COVID-19 vaccine alongside making its implementation strategy, selecting the most vulnerable groups for the vaccines, evaluation of cold chain for preserving and distribution of vaccine, monitoring safety and security of vaccine distribution activities, evaluation of training activities for successful campaign of vaccine distribution, formulation of mechanism to oversee safety of vaccine, estimating budget for purchasing adequate number of vaccines, ensuring overall monitoring of vaccine collection and distribution activities and implementation of vaccine deployment plan recommended by GAVI-COVEX, Vaccine platform.

