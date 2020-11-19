Govt inks $100m grant deal with WB to support Rohingya, host communities

This will be achieved through installing mini-piped water supply schemes, point water sources, and rainwater harvesting systems, along with household toilets and community toilets in the Cox's Bazar district.



"Since the very beginning of the crisis, the World Bank has been supporting Bangladesh respond to the needs of Rohingya people as well as the host communities," said Mercy Miyang Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.



"We recognise that the sheer magnitude of the influx placed enormous pressure on Cox's Bazar's infrastructure and provision of basic services. The additional financing will help alleviate the pressure and address the needs of the host communities as well as the Rohingya people."

