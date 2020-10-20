Govt permits 10 private hospitals to provide COVID-19 certificate for travelers

The government has given permission to 10 private hospitals for providing COVID-19 certificates to the passengers, who would travel abroad, an official release said on Tuesday.

The 10 hospitals permitted by health service division are -- International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr’b), DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics, Universal Medical College Hospital, Labaid Hospital Ltd., the Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi), Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Square Hospital Limited, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, Praava Diagnostic and United Hospital Limited.

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and Sarkari Karmachari Hospital have also been given permission for providing COVID-19 certificates to the government officials and employees, who are willing to travel abroad, reports state-run news agency BSS.