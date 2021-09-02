Govt sends CID’s addl DIG Omar Faruque to retirement

He was in charge of CID Dhaka metropolitan north.
Another official sent to retirement is Md Abdur Rahim, commander of Armed Police Battalion-6 (APBN) in Khagrachhari’s Mahalchhari.
According to the notification signed by public security division’s deputy secretary Dhananjay Das, they were sent to retirement as per article 45 of the Public Service Act, 2018 as they spent 25 years in service. They were sent to retirement in ‘public interest’.
The officials will enjoy all post–retirement benefits, the notification added.