Government

Govt sends CID’s addl DIG Omar Faruque to retirement

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The government has sent additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sheikh Omar Faruque and another official to retirement in 'public interest’.

Home ministry’s public security division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

Sheikh Omar Faruque was in charge of the cases filed against actress Pori Moni, models Mou and Piyasha.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was in charge of CID Dhaka metropolitan north.

Another official sent to retirement is Md Abdur Rahim, commander of Armed Police Battalion-6 (APBN) in Khagrachhari’s Mahalchhari.

Advertisement

According to the notification signed by public security division’s deputy secretary Dhananjay Das, they were sent to retirement as per article 45 of the Public Service Act, 2018 as they spent 25 years in service. They were sent to retirement in ‘public interest’.

The officials will enjoy all post–retirement benefits, the notification added.

Read more from Government
Advertisement