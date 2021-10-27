Govt signs agreements with 112 NGOs to eliminate child labour

State minister for labour and employment Begum Munnujan Sufian as the chief guest was present at the signing ceremony.
Munnujan Sufian, in her speech, said 100,000 children will be removed from hazardous works in the fourth phase of the risky child labour elimination project involving Tk. 2.84 billion (284 crore), the release added.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Labour, the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments, the divisional commissioner, and the deputy commissioner at the root level will be closely monitored by a monitoring committee, the state minister said.
With labour and employment secretary Ehsan Elahi in the chair, the signing ceremony was attended, among others, by the representatives of the respective NGOs.