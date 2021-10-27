Government

Govt signs agreements with 112 NGOs to eliminate child labour

Prothom Alo English Desk
A child labourer handles an old tyre in Dhaka on 1 September 2019.
A child labourer handles an old tyre in Dhaka on 1 September 2019.AFP

The labour and employment ministry has signed agreements with 112 selected non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to eliminate child labour, reports BSS.

The agreement was signed at the conference room of Shrom Bhaban (labour building) in the city’s Bijayanagar area on Tuesday evening, said a press release.

Advertisement
Advertisement

State minister for labour and employment Begum Munnujan Sufian as the chief guest was present at the signing ceremony.

Munnujan Sufian, in her speech, said 100,000 children will be removed from hazardous works in the fourth phase of the risky child labour elimination project involving Tk. 2.84 billion (284 crore), the release added.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Labour, the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments, the divisional commissioner, and the deputy commissioner at the root level will be closely monitored by a monitoring committee, the state minister said.

With labour and employment secretary Ehsan Elahi in the chair, the signing ceremony was attended, among others, by the representatives of the respective NGOs.

Read more from Government
Post Comment
Advertisement