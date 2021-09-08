Govt to procure 90,000 MTs of fertilizer, 30,000 MTs of wheat

After the meeting, the finance minister said while briefing reporters virtually that a total of 11 proposals were approved today.
Asked about the subscription fee of Bangladesh as the new member of New Development Bank (NDB) and about the country's possible share at the bank, Kamal said he would inform about the matter in the next meeting.
Replying to another question, he said economic relations division (ERD) secretary Fatima Yasmin represented him at the 2021 annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group) that took place at Tashkent, Uzbekistan earlier in this week.
Joining the briefing virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the ministry of industries will procure some 30,000 MTs of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited in the UAE with around Tk 1.15 billion. The price of per MT urea fertilizer will be US dollar 450.83.
He said BCIC under the ministry of industries would procure another 30,000 MTs of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar with around Tk1.11 billion where the price of per metric ton of fertilizer would be US dollar 436.83.
Besides, the BCIC under the ministry of industries would procure another 30,000 MTs of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) with around Tk 1.8 billion with the per metric ton of fertilizer costing US dollar 425.83.
The CCGP meeting today gave go ahead to a proposal from the ministry of food for procuring 50,000 MTs of wheat (12.5 per cent protein enriched) under the package three through international quotation from M/S Agrocorp International Pte Ltd Singapore with around Tk 1.79 billion where the price for per metric ton of wheat would be US dollar 421.38.