Foreign Minister to brief diplomats on political situation this afternoon  

The government is set to brief foreign diplomats, various UN agencies, and international organisations in Dhaka about the current political situation in the country.

This briefing is scheduled to take place at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday afternoon. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will update the them on the ongoing political situation.

During the briefing, several cabinet members will be present. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent out invitation letters to foreign diplomats and delegates from the United Nations and international organisations on Sunday night.