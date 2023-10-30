Foreign Minister to brief diplomats on political situation this afternoon  

The government is set to brief foreign diplomats, various UN agencies, and international organisations in Dhaka about the current political situation in the country.
This briefing is scheduled to take place at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday afternoon. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will update the them on the ongoing political situation.
During the briefing, several cabinet members will be present. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent out invitation letters to foreign diplomats and delegates from the United Nations and international organisations on Sunday night.
Diplomatic sources have informed Prothom Alo that an official statement regarding the events surrounding the BNP's grand rally on 28 October will be presented to the international community.
The briefing today is expected to emphasise the BNP's involvement in the violence and the measures taken by law enforcement to address it on 28 October.
Preparations have been made to address various questions from foreign parties concerning the arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and others.
The opposition, including the BNP, remains steadfast in their demand for a neutral government during the election.
In contrast, the Election Commission has nearly completed preparations for announcing the schedule for the 12th parliamentary elections. Additionally, the United States and European countries continue to advocate for free, fair, and peaceful elections.
It is learnt that the government will reiterate its commitment to fully cooperate with the EC in conducting a free, fair, and peaceful election under the constitution during the briefing.
The government cannot accede to the opposition's demands for the establishment of a non-constitutional, neutral, or non-partisan government. Furthermore, the "arguments" put forth by civil society or certain foreign countries in support of these demands will also be addressed and countered during the briefing.