Europe knew I would win the election: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Friday assured the people that there will be no shortage of essential commodities during the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan.

“There will be no shortage of anything (essential commodities) in Ramadan. All arrangements have already been made. There will be no problem,” she said.

The prime minister made the assurance while briefing newspersons about her recent visit to Germany where she attended the Munich Security Conference, 2024 and held bilateral meetings with several global leaders.

About the essential commodities during Ramadan, Sheikh Hasina said there is an arrangement to import sufficient amounts of goods like gram, dates, sugar and other items as well. “So, there will be no problem with this as we have made arrangements for those much earlier.”