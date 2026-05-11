I will resign if necessary, but I won't tolerate persecution of minorities: Religious Affairs Minister

Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad has said he would take a firm stance against any form of oppression of minorities.

He stated that he would resign from his ministerial post if necessary, but would not tolerate oppression, injustice, or persecution against minorities or followers of other religions in the country.

The minister made these remarks at a dialogue organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), an association of journalists covering the Secretariat beat.

The event was held at the media centre of the Secretariat today, Monday.