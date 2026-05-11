I will resign if necessary, but I won't tolerate persecution of minorities: Religious Affairs Minister
Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad has said he would take a firm stance against any form of oppression of minorities.
He stated that he would resign from his ministerial post if necessary, but would not tolerate oppression, injustice, or persecution against minorities or followers of other religions in the country.
The minister made these remarks at a dialogue organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), an association of journalists covering the Secretariat beat.
The event was held at the media centre of the Secretariat today, Monday.
Responding to a question, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain said India is a vast country and that he respects it because it upholds democracy.
He, however, added that he would respect India even more if it embraced minorities, ensured their security, and treated them as an integral part of its population with equal rights and protections.
The religious affairs minister said, “But let me say one thing... what is happening in India is not the main issue. Just because something happens in India does not mean it will be allowed to happen in Bangladesh. If necessary, I will resign from the ministry, but I will not tolerate oppression, injustice, or persecution against minorities or followers of any other religion here.”
BSRF President Masudul Haque and General Secretary Ubaidullah Badal also spoke at the dialogue.