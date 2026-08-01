US sends positive signal on investment in Bangladesh
Visiting US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor has said stability has returned to Bangladesh and also conveyed a positive message regarding investment in the country.
Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday morning. Details of the meeting were later disclosed in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the afternoon.
The Special Envoy stated that the US Government has strong confidence in the Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's leadership. He noted that stability has returned to Bangladesh under the Prime Minister's leadership. As an indication of this confidence, he said, the United States has made a positive revision to its existing travel advisory for Bangladesh. He added that this would send an important signal to U.S. investors that Bangladesh is now ready for investment.
The press release also said that the meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, covered a range of issues, including Bangladesh–US relations, the Rohingya crisis, the activities of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and cooperation in the information technology sector.
The meeting also included discussions on the Rohingya crisis. The Special Envoy shared his observations from his visit to the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar the previous day. He highly praised the Government and people of Bangladesh for providing shelter to the Rohingya refugees and for continuing humanitarian assistance.
The Prime Minister noted that more than half of the international assistance provided for the Rohingya comes from the United States and expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Government and people for their support.
The Special Envoy emphasised the importance of achieving a sustainable and political solution to the Rohingya crisis.
The two sides also agreed to work together on the resumption of testing activities in Bangladesh in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Prime Minister invited greater US investment in Bangladesh. The Prime Minister also invited US investment in warehousing facilities for soybeans, cotton, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. He said that investment in these sectors would help establish a stronger and more competitive supply chain.
The Prime Minister also highlighted Bangladesh's strong interest in attracting investment in the information technology (IT) sector.
The Special Envoy observed that Bangladesh has significant potential in this sector and could, in the future, become a partner in the PAX Silica initiative.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that in December 2025, the United States launched the Pax Silica initiative, an international economic and security framework. The initiative's primary objective is to build secure and reliable global supply chains for artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and critical minerals.
Also present at the meeting were Foreign Affairs Minister Khalilur Rahman; Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir; State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam; the Prime Minister's Advisers Rehan Asif Asad and Mahdi Amin; Bangladesh's Ambassador to Washington, Tarek Md Ariful Islam; US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen; and other senior officials.