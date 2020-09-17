Health ministry showed efficiency in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday appreciated the health ministry for its efficiency in preventing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangladesh.

“Many (people) criticise the health ministry, but the ministry showed efficiency enough to halt the spread of the lethal virus in the country,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing as the chief guest the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) Signing Ceremony-2020 held at the conference room of the public administration ministry.

She joined the function through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.