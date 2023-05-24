MRT police unit approved for metro rail safety

The government has given its approval to form a dedicated Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) police unit creating new 231 posts to ensure the overall security and safety of metro rail service in the city.

The unit will comprise three cadre posts and 228 non-cadre posts while 15 vehicles were included in the table of organization and Equipment to support the MRT police in their duties, according to a notification signed by deputy secretary Noor-E-Mahabuba Joya of the Police-3 wing of the Public Security Division of the home ministry.

The MRT police unit will be led by a deputy inspector general (DIG) and will consist of total 231 personnel responsible for overseeing the safe operation and management of the metro service.