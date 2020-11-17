Home minister tests COVID-19 negative, remains in isolation

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has remained in self-isolation after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in one test and negative in another, reports UNB.

“Despite getting a negative COVID-19 report, the minister remains in isolation and is doing well,” said the ministry’s public relations officer Sharif Mahmud.

Asaduzzaman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He went to the DMFR Molecular Lab & Diagnostics in Dhanmondi on Monday for test again but the report came out negative.