Home minister tests COVID-19 negative, remains in isolation

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has remained in self-isolation after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in one test and negative in another, reports UNB.
“Despite getting a negative COVID-19 report, the minister remains in isolation and is doing well,” said the ministry’s public relations officer Sharif Mahmud.
Asaduzzaman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He went to the DMFR Molecular Lab & Diagnostics in Dhanmondi on Monday for test again but the report came out negative.
Meanwhile, senior secretary of the ministry’s Public Security Department Mustafa Kamal Uddin was also diagnosed with COVID-19.
Bangladesh reported 2,139 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours until Monday, raising the caseload to 434,472.