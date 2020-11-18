Home minister tests negative for COVID-19 again

Prothom Alo English Desk
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan KamalFile photo

The fourth COVID-19 test of home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who is now in isolation, has come out negative, reports UNB.

He underwent the test on Tuesday. “Currently, he isn’t exhibiting any coronavirus symptom,” said the ministry’s public relations officer Sharif Mahmud.

Asaduzzaman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday after a test at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). He has been in isolation since then.

Senior secretary of the ministry’s Public Security Department Mustafa Kamal Uddin also tested positive for the virus at that time.

Later, both Asaduzzaman and Mustafa Kamal had their samples tested at Rajarbagh Police Hospital where the reports come out negative.

Minister Asaduzzman went to the DMFR Molecular Lab & Diagnostics in Dhanmondi on Monday for a third test but that too was negative.

“Now both of them are doing well,” said Mahmud.

