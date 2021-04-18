Hopeful of getting rest of vaccine doses from India as scheduled: Momen

Despite its high demand in India, Dhaka hopes that New Delhi will supply the rest of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) to Bangladesh as agreed between the two countries with other options open.

“India is telling us that it will (March consignment) be sent but yet to arrive. We believe in their assurance,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told news agency UNB in an interview at his residence.

He said Bangladesh received 3.2 million doses of vaccine as a gift from India but the consignment of five million doses that was scheduled to arrive in March from India is yet to come.

Bangladesh has purchased 30 million doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute and the first shipment of five million arrived here in January last week while the second consignment of two million doses of Covid-19 came in February.