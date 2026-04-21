Malaysian firm to be dropped from Jhilmil Residential Project

A Malaysian firm is set to lose the contract to construct 14,000 flats in the Jhilmil Residential Project in Keraniganj, near Dhaka, as the government moves to cancel the nine-year-old agreement over various irregularities, inconsistencies, and a lack of financial capacity.

A proposal to cancel the agreement will be placed at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, to be held today, Tuesday with Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair, according to a source at the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) signed the agreement in 2017 during the tenure of the then Awami League government with the Malaysian company BNG Global Holdings and Consortium to implement the flat construction project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.