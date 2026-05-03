Govt officials should have mentality to work in all positions: PM

Stating that every position in public administration is important for the government, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, said that it is essential for government officials to have the mentality to work in all positions.

“If professionalism is compromised only for promotion or posting in one’s preferred place, you may benefit temporarily, but it negatively affects the efficiency and neutrality of public administration as a whole,” he said while addressing the Deputy Commissioners’ (DCs) Conference this morning.

Earlier, the Prime Minister formally opened the four-day DCs Conference-2026 around 10:30 am at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city, which will continue till 6 May.

Tarique Rahman, also chairman of the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), said the mentality of always wanting appointment or posting in preferred positions is one of the main reasons for making the government officials corrupt and unprofessional.