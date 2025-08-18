Nearly 28,000 police, BGB, Ansar, others recruited in one year: Home Adviser

Nearly 28,000 law enforcement personnel including police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar VDP were recruited in the past one year, and they belong to no cadre service, according to Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

News agency BSS reports: Jahangir Alam said the interim government has recruited 15,851 police personnel in the past one year.