Nearly 28,000 police, BGB, Ansar, others recruited in one year: Home Adviser
Nearly 28,000 law enforcement personnel including police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar VDP were recruited in the past one year, and they belong to no cadre service, according to Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
News agency BSS reports: Jahangir Alam said the interim government has recruited 15,851 police personnel in the past one year.
“After coming to power, the interim government has so far recruited 15,851 police personnel from constables to Sub Inspectors (SIs) in the last one year,” he said after coming out of the 12th meeting of the advisory council on law and order at the Home Ministry office in Dhaka.
The government has also recruited 4469 soldiers at BGB and 5551 sepoys in Bangladesh Ansar and VDP in the last one year, he said.
Replying to a query, the newly recruited personnel in the police, BGB and Ansar will play a significant role in holding the upcoming national elections fairly and peacefully, he opined.
Apart from the fresh recruitment in the three forces, 1558 personnel were recruited in prisons while 208 in Fire Service and Civil Defence by the Interim Government.
Replying to a query, the adviser said that some new positions had been created, while others were filled to replace vacancies. None of the new recruits belong to the cadre service.
Altogether, 27,637 new personnel have been appointed in law enforcement agencies over the past year, he added.