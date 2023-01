Principle secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office Tofazzal Hossain Mia Saturday said the government has taken various measures to protect environment from tannery pollutants, BSS reports.

“As the tannery industry pollutes environment, the government has taken steps in such a way so that environment and this industry can be saved,” he said after visiting the tannery industrial units in BSIC industrial area of Haridhara in Savar.