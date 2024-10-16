8 national days including 7 March, 15 August to be cancelled
The interim government is set to cancel eight national days including historic 7 March, 17 March and 15 August.
This was announced in a post on the verified Facebook page of the chief adviser to the interim government on Wednesday.
An official of the Chief Adviser’s Office confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The Facebook post said the advisory council of the interim government has decided to cancel eight national days at a meeting recently. The cabinet will issue circulars soon cancelling these days.
As per the post, the eight national days are:
Historic 7 March;
17 March: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday and National Children's Day;
5 August: Birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's brother Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal;
8 August: Birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's mother Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib;
15 August: Death anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day;
18 October: Sheikh Hasina's younger brother Sheikh Russel Day;
4 November: National Constitution Day and
12 December: Smart Bangladesh Day.