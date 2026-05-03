PM opens 4-day DC conference
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman opened the four-day Deputy Commissioners’ (DCs) Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning.
The Prime Minister earlier walked from his office at the Bangladesh Secretariat to the auditorium to join the programme around 10:20am, said PM’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
At that time, people standing both sides of the road greeted the Prime Minister, who responded by waving back at them, Ruman added.
Prime Minister’s Adviser for Public Administration Ministry Md Ismail Zabihullah, State Minister Md Abdul Bari and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar were present at the inaugural function.
At the DC conference, top policymakers presented the government’s philosophy of governance to the field level administration.
This Deputy Commissioners’ Conference has been organised for the first time since BNP formed the government in February this year.
Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Humayun Kabir on Saturday said this year’s DC conference will be held for four days.
A total of 34 sessions will be held at this year's DC Conference. Among these, 30 will be working sessions, and the number of participating ministries or divisions is 56.
The official said Deputy Commissioners have submitted 1,729 proposals to the government on different issues related to governance.
Out of those proposals 498 have been included in the working papers. The highest 44 proposals came related to the Health Services Division, he added.
Ministers and state ministers of 56 ministries and divisions will provide necessary instructions to the deputy commissioners regarding their respective ministries at the conference.
Humayun said that the main discussion topics of this year's conference include land management, law and order, local government, disaster management, employment, social security, e-governance, education, health services, environmental conservation, infrastructure development, and monitoring of various development activities.