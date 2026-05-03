PM opens 4-day DC conference

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman opened the four-day Deputy Commissioners’ (DCs) Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning.

The Prime Minister earlier walked from his office at the Bangladesh Secretariat to the auditorium to join the programme around 10:20am, said PM’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

At that time, people standing both sides of the road greeted the Prime Minister, who responded by waving back at them, Ruman added.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Public Administration Ministry Md Ismail Zabihullah, State Minister Md Abdul Bari and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar were present at the inaugural function.

At the DC conference, top policymakers presented the government’s philosophy of governance to the field level administration.