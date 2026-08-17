Govt changes fiscal year to 1 Apr - 31 Mar

The government has changed the period of the existing fiscal year and set a new period. Until now, Bangladesh’s fiscal year ran from 1 July to 30 June. Under the new decision, it has been set from 1 April to 31 March.

However, the 2027–28 fiscal year will be considered a transitional fiscal year, with the fiscal year ending after nine months (July–March). From the 2028–29 fiscal year, all government activities will begin according to the new fiscal year (April–March).

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday at the Secretariat in Dhaka with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

Later, the Cabinet Division announced the decision through a press release.