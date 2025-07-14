Consensus reached on declaration of emergency and appointment of CJ

Political parties have reached on a consensus on the process of declaration of state of emergency and appointment of Chief Justice during the dialogue of National Consensus Commission with political parties on Sunday. Constitution would be amended to incorporate the changes in these issues.

As per the consensus, President will declare emergency taking approval from the cabinet. Leader of the opposition, or deputy leader will take part the cabinet meeting. Guidelines have also been taken on under which circumstance the emergency can be announced. A consensus has also reached that certain fundamental rights cannot be curbed even during emergency.

Regarding the appointment of the Chief Justice, it was decided that the President will appoint the most senior judge of the Appellate Division as Chief Justice. However, if a political party includes in its election manifesto that the Chief Justice will be appointed from among the two most senior judges, that party may amend the Constitution accordingly upon coming to power.

Additionally, a consolidated proposal on the outline of the caretaker government was submitted yesterday by the Consensus Commission. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed also presented a new proposal. These proposals were not discussed in detail. Other parties wishing to submit proposals regarding the caretaker government’s outline have been asked to inform the Commission in writing by 10:00am today, Monday. A detailed discussion on the issue is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday.

The second round of discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission continues over about 20 key reform proposals that failed to reach agreement in the first phase. This thematic dialogue, held at the Foreign Service Academy, involves 30 political parties. Yesterday marked the twelfth day of discussions. So far in this phase, consensus has been reached on eight issues.