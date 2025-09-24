Prime minister’s residence to be built on parliament premises

The next Prime Minister’s official residence will be inside the premises of the National Parliament complex.

The government has also decided to merge the Speaker’s and Deputy Speaker’s residences into one with the Prime Minister’s residence.

According to government sources, a two-story corridor will also be constructed to connect the two adjacent buildings.

During the last Awami League regime, the Prime Minister’s official residence was Gonobhaban.

On 5 August last year, Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted amid a mass uprising. That day, angry demonstrators stormed Gonobhaban and carried out extensive vandalism.

A month later, on 5 September, in a meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government, a decision was taken to turn Gonobhaban into the “July Uprising Memorial Museum.”

The museum will present historical records of the Pilkhana massacre, enforced disappearances, killings, torture cells, the Shapla massacre, vote rigging, and the 16 years of Sheikh Hasina’s misrule, the government says.

The museum may be inaugurated in November.