Govt’s decision
Prime minister’s residence to be built on parliament premises
The previous PM lived in Gonobhaban, which is now a museum. The Speaker’s and Deputy Speaker’s residences will be merged into the new PM’s residence.
The next Prime Minister’s official residence will be inside the premises of the National Parliament complex.
The government has also decided to merge the Speaker’s and Deputy Speaker’s residences into one with the Prime Minister’s residence.
According to government sources, a two-story corridor will also be constructed to connect the two adjacent buildings.
During the last Awami League regime, the Prime Minister’s official residence was Gonobhaban.
On 5 August last year, Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted amid a mass uprising. That day, angry demonstrators stormed Gonobhaban and carried out extensive vandalism.
A month later, on 5 September, in a meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government, a decision was taken to turn Gonobhaban into the “July Uprising Memorial Museum.”
The museum will present historical records of the Pilkhana massacre, enforced disappearances, killings, torture cells, the Shapla massacre, vote rigging, and the 16 years of Sheikh Hasina’s misrule, the government says.
The museum may be inaugurated in November.
Currently, the Chief Adviser of the interim government resides in the state guest house, Jamuna.
Several government sources said that on 7 July, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works formed a high-level committee to finalise locations for the future residences of the Prime Minister and ministers.
At first, the committee suggested that the state guest house Jamuna and bungalows no. 24 and 25 on Hare Road could be considered in an integrated plan for the Prime Minister’s residence.
During the last Awami League regime, the Prime Minister’s official residence was Gonobhaban. On 5 August last year, Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted amid a mass uprising. That day, angry demonstrators stormed Gonobhaban and carried out extensive vandalism. A month later, on 5 September, in a meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government, a decision was taken to turn Gonobhaban into the “July Uprising Memorial Museum.”
Later, however, the decision was made to merge the Speaker’s and Deputy Speaker’s residences in the Parliament complex and transform it into the Prime Minister’s residence, according to several sources.
Last Sunday, a high-level government delegation inspected the two buildings.
The delegation included Housing and Public Works Secretary Nazrul Islam, Parliament Secretariat Secretary Kaniz Moula, Chief Adviser’s Military Secretary Major General Ferdous Hasan, and Special Security Force (SSF) Director General Major General Mahbubus Samad Chowdhury, among other officials.
Security personnel also inspected the buildings and surrounding areas on Tuesday.
The Speaker’s and Deputy Speaker’s residences are located on the west side of the Parliament complex (towards Asad Gate).
The two south-facing, red-brick, two-story buildings stand side by side, separated by a boundary wall, and are similar in design.
Both are enclosed by boundary walls, with open spaces and gardens in front.
Officials said the current state of the buildings does not require extensive expenditure; the main work will involve creating interconnections and ensuring security. This will also not take much time.
These residences were not part of Louis I. Kahn’s world-renowned design for the Parliament complex. Their construction began in 2002 during the four-party alliance government.
In 2003, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and the Institute of Architects Bangladesh filed a writ in the High Court, challenging the legality of constructing the Speaker’s and Deputy Speaker’s residences, citing deviation from Kahn’s design.
On 21 June 2004, the High Court declared the construction illegal. Later, on 16 August 2022, the Appellate Division overturned the High Court’s verdict.
The last occupants of the residences were Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Shamsul Hoque Tuku of the 12th Parliament.
Since 5 August last year, the two houses have been vacant.
Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, President of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo, “The Parliament building is one of the finest examples of modern architecture in the world. Any deviation from its original design undermines its architectural excellence. We are trying to have it included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. If that happens, such deviations might be stopped.”
Gonobhaban was constructed during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after independence. However, Mujib never lived there.
During HM Ershad’s regime in 1985, Gonobhaban was renovated and renamed Karatoya, serving as a state guest house.
In 1996, after the Awami League’s election victory, Sheikh Hasina became Prime Minister and restored the name Gonobhaban, making it her official residence.
Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia never lived in Gonobhaban. After the Awami League regained power in 2009, Gonobhaban was renovated, and in March 2010, Sheikh Hasina moved in again. She lived there until the afternoon of 5 August 2024.
According to government sources, a committee comprising officials from the Public Works Department, Department of Architecture, Parliament Secretariat, and SSF is working on finalising the Prime Minister’s residence.
The committee has already held two meetings. They discussed the renovation costs required to merge the Speaker’s and Deputy Speaker’s residences.
Officials said the current state of the buildings does not require extensive expenditure; the main work will involve creating interconnections and ensuring security. This will also not take much time.
If necessary, the residences could even serve as the residence of the Chief Adviser of the interim government.