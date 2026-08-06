Changes in four secretary posts, including Primary and Mass Education and Energy

Additionally, Secretary attached to the Ministry of Public Administration, Md. Obaidur Rahman, has been posted as the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works. The former industries secretary is succeeding the outgoing secretary, Md Nazrul Islam. Upon completing his normal tenure of service, Md Nazrul Islam went on post-retirement leave (PRL) from the post of Housing and Public Works Secretary on July 30.

Meanwhile, Md Sakhawat Hossain, who had been serving as the Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, has been attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.

Ministry of Public Administration sources say that preparations are underway to reshuffle several other secretary posts in the public administration soon. Among them, the contractual appointment terms of the Cabinet Secretary and the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration are scheduled to end this month.