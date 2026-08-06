Changes in four secretary posts, including Primary and Mass Education and Energy
The government has appointed new secretaries to four ministries and divisions, including the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the Energy and Mineral Resources Division. These appointments have been made through transfers and promotions.
This decision was announced today, in separate circulars issued by the Ministry of Public Administration. Among them, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jesmin Nahar, has been promoted to the post of Secretary and appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
Additionally, Additional Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Md Ziaul Haque, has been promoted to Secretary and appointed as the Secretary of the same division.
Furthermore, the Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Mohammad Saiful Islam, has been transferred to the post of Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. Md Saidur Rahman Khan had been serving as the Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief until now. He was appointed as the new Secretary of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 29 July.
Additionally, Secretary attached to the Ministry of Public Administration, Md. Obaidur Rahman, has been posted as the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works. The former industries secretary is succeeding the outgoing secretary, Md Nazrul Islam. Upon completing his normal tenure of service, Md Nazrul Islam went on post-retirement leave (PRL) from the post of Housing and Public Works Secretary on July 30.
Meanwhile, Md Sakhawat Hossain, who had been serving as the Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, has been attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.
Ministry of Public Administration sources say that preparations are underway to reshuffle several other secretary posts in the public administration soon. Among them, the contractual appointment terms of the Cabinet Secretary and the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration are scheduled to end this month.
Additionally, the post of Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office has been vacant since the new government took office. Furthermore, Finance Division Secretary Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder is scheduled to retire in October.
While the process of new appointments to these posts is ongoing, several other important positions may fall vacant. Consequently, preparations have begun for fresh postings and redistribution of responsibilities at the top tier of the administration. In continuation of this, multiple reshuffles are likely to take place at the secretary and additional secretary levels, according to multiple sources related to the Ministry of Public Administration.
Regarding this, officials of the Ministry of Public Administration stated that secretary-level appointments are made by high-level decisions of the government. Therefore, they issue orders only when a decision arrives from there.
It is difficult to predict in advance who will be appointed to what position.