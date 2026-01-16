Shaheed Osman Hadi’s elder brother appointed at assistant high commission in UK
The interim government has appointed Omar Bin Hadi to the post of second secretary at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, on a contractual basis.
Omar Bin Hadi is the elder brother of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, the convener of the Inqilab Moncho.
The appointment was announced through a notification issued by the Contract & Foreign Employment Section of the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday.
The notification was signed by joint secretary Abul Hayat Md Rafiq at the order of the president.
According to the notification, the appointment has been made on a contractual basis for a period of three years from the date of joining, on the condition that he relinquishes any other profession, business, or employment with government, semi-government, or private institutions or organisations.
The notification also states that the other terms and conditions of the appointment will be determined by the contract.
It further states that the order has been issued in the public interest.
Sharif Osman Bin Hadi was one of the prominent faces of the July 2024 mass uprising. After the July uprising, he formed the political-cultural platform Inqilab Moncho and had been serving as its convener and spokesperson.
On 12 December, the day after the announcement of the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum, at around 2:20 pm, miscreants shot Osman Hadi in the head on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan, Dhaka.
He was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later to Evercare Hospital for treatment. As his condition deteriorated, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance on the afternoon of 15 December for advanced treatment. He died on 18 December while undergoing treatment in Singapore.
Osman Hadi’s funeral prayer was held on 20 December at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building. Hundreds of thousands of people participated in the funeral.
After the prayer, he was laid to rest beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Central Mosque of Dhaka University.