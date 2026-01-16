Shaheed Osman Hadi’s elder brother appointed at assistant high commission in UK

The interim government has appointed Omar Bin Hadi to the post of second secretary at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, on a contractual basis.

Omar Bin Hadi is the elder brother of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, the convener of the Inqilab Moncho.

The appointment was announced through a notification issued by the Contract & Foreign Employment Section of the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday.

The notification was signed by joint secretary Abul Hayat Md Rafiq at the order of the president.