NID database hackers won't be spared: Kamal

"Our cyber unit is already working to increase security measures to protect the personal information of the citizens as home affairs ministry will take over the NID server soon after completing some legal procedures," Kamal said.

Asked about the security measures taken ahead of the National Mourning Day, Kamal said, "Militant, anti-liberation forces and or groups of plotters always try to create chaos in the month of August. So, we have taken special precautions."

"I have only been hearing about BNP's movement. No movement succeeds unless the people are involved, and as you can see people have already rejected them... If they again start destructive politics of killings, then the law and order forces will take necessary action," the home minister said when asked about BNP's movement against the government.