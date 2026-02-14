Chief adviser Dr Yunus congratulates Tarique Rahman on landslide victory

Chief adviser of the Interim Government professor Muhammad Yunus has extended warm congratulations to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman on securing an overwhelming majority in the 13th Parliamentary election.

In a congratulatory message, the chief adviser said, "I convey my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's decisive victory in the 13th National Parliament election under your leadership."

The clear mandate delivered by the people in this historic democratic transition marks a significant milestone for the country's constitutional continuity, democratic consolidation and institutional stability, he added.