Chief adviser Dr Yunus congratulates Tarique Rahman on landslide victory
Chief adviser of the Interim Government professor Muhammad Yunus has extended warm congratulations to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman on securing an overwhelming majority in the 13th Parliamentary election.
In a congratulatory message, the chief adviser said, "I convey my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's decisive victory in the 13th National Parliament election under your leadership."
The clear mandate delivered by the people in this historic democratic transition marks a significant milestone for the country's constitutional continuity, democratic consolidation and institutional stability, he added.
Expressing confidence in Tarique Rahman's leadership, Professor Yunus said he firmly believes that in carrying out the solemn responsibility of governing the state, the BNP chairman would steer the country towards a stable, inclusive and development-oriented trajectory, guided by prudence, democratic values and a strong commitment to public welfare.
The chief adviser recalled the ideals and statecraft of Tarique Rahman's father, Shaheed president Ziaur Rahman, and the uncompromising leadership and steadfast commitment to democracy demonstrated by his mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.
He expressed hope that their legacy and distinguished contributions would continue to inspire Tarique Rahman's leadership in the days ahead.
Professor Yunus noted that Bangladesh now stands at the threshold of new possibilities in the global arena.
He stressed that coordinated application of intellect, foresight and sound judgment would be essential in advancing economic transformation, technological progress, climate resilience, human resource development and proactive engagement in regional and international diplomacy.
He further expressed hope that under Tarique Rahman's stewardship, national unity would be strengthened and democratic values, the rule of law and accountable governance would be further reinforced.
The chief adviser also conveyed sincere appreciation for Tarique Rahman's valuable cooperation and constructive role during the tenure of the interim government.
He said that in this sensitive period of transition, his positive stance in upholding a democratic environment, demonstrating tolerance and respecting constitutional processes significantly contributed to safeguarding national interests.
"Finally, I wish you every success in your endeavors to promote the welfare of the people, uphold justice and build a prosperous Bangladesh. May Almighty Allah grant you wisdom, patience and steadfastness in serving the nation," the message added.