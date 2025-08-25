Rewards announced for information on looted weapons
The government has announced cash rewards for information leading to the recovery of weapons looted from law enforcement agencies.
Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury disclosed the reward plan on Monday following a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the Secretariat.
The adviser said individuals providing information on looted weapons will receive significant incentives.
If a Light Machine Gun (LMG) is recovered based on a tip, the informant will be awarded Tk 500,000, along with Tk 500 per round of ammunition, he said.
Other rewards include Tk 100,000 for a China-made rifle, Tk 150,000 for a sub-machine gun (SMG), Tk 50,000 for pistols or shotguns and Tk 500 for each round of bullet provided.
The identities of informers will be kept secret.
Talking about corruption in recruitment processes, Adviser Alam said those providing evidence of malpractice in admissions will also be rewarded, although no fixed amount has been announced for such cases.
"We have taken measures to stop recruitment-related corruption. Over the past year, there has been no reported malpractice," he said, emphasising the importance of reporting any bribery or corruption, while discouraging biased reporting.
Commenting on issues like blocking roads facilitating the movement of the Gazipur Commissioner, Jahangir Alam said a notice will be served to the official as per regulations.
About mob violence, the adviser said its prevalence has declined but not completely eliminated, and authorities are trying to recover as many weapons as possible ahead of the upcoming elections.
"The election process depends on political parties and the public. You are questioning law and order today and that is the proof that people have got election oriented," he added.