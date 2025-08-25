Rewards announced for information on looted weapons

The government has announced cash rewards for information leading to the recovery of weapons looted from law enforcement agencies.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury disclosed the reward plan on Monday following a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the Secretariat.

The adviser said individuals providing information on looted weapons will receive significant incentives.

If a Light Machine Gun (LMG) is recovered based on a tip, the informant will be awarded Tk 500,000, along with Tk 500 per round of ammunition, he said.