Rabindra University project approved on condition of securing environmental clearance

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has given approval to the project to establish Rabindra University Bangladesh at Shahjadpur in Sirajganj, on the condition that environmental clearance is obtained.

Although the project has received ECNEC’s approval, construction work cannot begin until the Department of Environment (DoE) issues the clearance.

The condition was imposed following objections raised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.