Rabindra University project approved on condition of securing environmental clearance
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has given approval to the project to establish Rabindra University Bangladesh at Shahjadpur in Sirajganj, on the condition that environmental clearance is obtained.
Although the project has received ECNEC’s approval, construction work cannot begin until the Department of Environment (DoE) issues the clearance.
The condition was imposed following objections raised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The decision was made today, Sunday, at an ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room of the Planning Ministry. Briefing newspersons afterwards, Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud confirmed the approval and explained the conditions attached.
The project has been allocated Tk 5.19 billion (519 crore) for infrastructure development, with a timeframe running from May 2025 to April 2029.
The permanent campus is planned for 100 acres of land in Buri Potajia, Shahjadpur. The proposal had first been placed before ECNEC last May but was sent back for review.
Environmentalists and water experts, however, argue that the site lies at the tail end of the Chalan Beel. The area brings together water flows from over 100 canals, wetlands, the Baral River and more than 50 other rivers, all of which eventually join the river Jamuna.
They warned that construction of a university campus there will obstruct water flows.
Speaking about the project, Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud told newspersons that the site was previously pastureland. In 2018, the Ministry of Land classified it as non-agricultural land and issued a no-objection certificate for acquisition, subject to clearance from the Environment Ministry.
“That condition still stands,” he said. “The project has now been passed on the requirement of environmental clearance. Environmentalists have raised many concerns, but the matter is now for the Environment Ministry to evaluate.”
ECNEC sources said the project was listed as no. 4 on the ECNEC agenda. When the proposal came up for discussion, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan raised objections.
A prolonged discussion followed, during which she stood firm on her position. Finally, several advisers agreed to pass the project conditionally, requiring clearance from the Department of Environment within two months.
The ECNEC meeting, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, approved a total of 11 projects.