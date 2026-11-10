Tarique-Erdogan meeting in Antalya today as Dhaka-Ankara ties grow closer

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya, Türkiye, today, Tuesday.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at 6:30pm local time at the Maxx Royal Hotel in Antalya. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

According to diplomatic sources in Dhaka, since the BNP government took office, relations between Dhaka and Ankara have grown closer through reciprocal visits by the two countries' foreign ministers, a visit to Türkiye by the Bangladesh Army chief and high-level contacts. Today's meeting is a continuation of that process.