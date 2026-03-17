PM Tarique Rahman to launch ‘Farmer Card’ from Tangail on 14 April
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the much-anticipated ‘Farmer Card’ programme on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh from Tangail Sadar upazila on Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year (April 14).
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Farmer Card preparing cell held at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon with the Prime Minister in the chair, said Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
According to him, the PM will distribute the cards among farmers in the upazila. The government is set to roll out the cards under a pre-piloting initiative as part of implementing its electoral commitments.
The programme will be launched simultaneously in 11 upazilas, including Tangail Sadar, on Pahela Baishakh.
In the first phase, financial assistance will be disbursed to 21,500 farmers in these areas through mobile banking services.
Ruman said the card will be provided to farmers and farm operators in the agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sectors. It will function as a banking debit card as landless, marginal, and small-scale farmers will receive an annual incentive of Tk 2,500 to purchase agricultural inputs.
Through the card, farmers will be able to buy fertiliser, seeds, pesticides, and animal feed, he added.
Apart from Tangail, the programme will also cover Panchagarh Sadar and Boda upazila of the district, Shibganj in Bogura, Shailkupa in Jhenaidah, Nesarabad in Pirojpur, Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar, Adarsha Sadar in Cumilla, Islampur in Jamalpur, Goalanda in Rajbari, and Juri in Moulvibazar.
Officials concerned believe the proposed ‘Farmer Card’ will help establish a reliable identification system for farmers across the country. It is also expected to ensure more transparent and efficient distribution of agricultural subsidies, loans, seeds, and fertilisers.
The meeting also discussed the use of modern technology for digital data storage and management of farmers’ information.
The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to gear up the process to prepare the ‘Farmer Card’ to ensure modern and integrated services for farmers across the country.
Tarique Rahman stressed on creating a comprehensive database of farmers, ensuring direct delivery of subsidies and incentives, and simplifying agricultural services through digital systems.
Agriculture, Food, and Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammed Aminur Rashid, State Minister Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Prime Minister’s Adviser for Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, LGRD and Cooperatives State Minister Mir Shahe Alam and Prime Minister’s Adviser for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad as well as senior officials of the concerned ministries were present at the meeting.