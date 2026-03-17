PM Tarique Rahman to launch ‘Farmer Card’ from Tangail on 14 April

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the much-anticipated ‘Farmer Card’ programme on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh from Tangail Sadar upazila on Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year (April 14).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Farmer Card preparing cell held at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon with the Prime Minister in the chair, said Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

According to him, the PM will distribute the cards among farmers in the upazila. The government is set to roll out the cards under a pre-piloting initiative as part of implementing its electoral commitments.