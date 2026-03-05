Govt moves towards non-partisan local govt elections

The government is moving towards introducing a non-partisan system in local government elections, replacing the current practice of contests under party symbols.

A proposal has been made to abolish elections under party symbols across all tiers of local government, including city corporations, upazilas, municipalities and union parishads.

Preparations are underway to incorporate provisions from an ordinance left behind by the interim government into the new law. The Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2026 is set to be placed before a cabinet meeting for approval. Once endorsed, the bill will be sent to the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).