PM shares Eid joy with army personnel

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sought cooperation from all sections of society in building a safe and prosperous Bangladesh as desired by the people.

“The government is making its strides gradually to build the country in the way that soldiers and ordinary citizens envision it... We want to take the country to a better place,” he said while joining a grand feast at the Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday afternoon.

Mentioning that everyone has responsibilities in nation-building, the premier said, “We all have specific duties, and if each of us performs our responsibilities properly from our respective positions, then we will certainly be able to gradually build the Bangladesh we desire.”

Bangladesh Army’s 25th East Bengal Regiment also known as "Mrityunjoyi" hosted the feast at Zia Colony in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Officers and soldiers participated in the event.