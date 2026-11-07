PM pays tribute to Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia on Nat'l Revolution and Solidarity Day

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today, Saturday paid homage at the graves of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at Zia Udyan in Dhaka, marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, the Prime Minister arrived at around 8:30 am, offered prayers and took part in a special munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed souls. He then laid wreaths at the graves and stood in silence for a while.