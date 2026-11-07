PM pays tribute to Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia on Nat'l Revolution and Solidarity Day
Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today, Saturday paid homage at the graves of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at Zia Udyan in Dhaka, marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
Accompanied by senior party leaders, the Prime Minister arrived at around 8:30 am, offered prayers and took part in a special munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed souls. He then laid wreaths at the graves and stood in silence for a while.
BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Minister Prof Dr A Z M Zahid Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Aazam Khan, and Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni, among others, were present.
Meanwhile, BNP has organised a procession in the capital to mark the day. The procession is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan, with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman expected to take part on foot.
Rizvi said the procession would pass the Chief Justice's residence in Kakrail, the Hotel InterContinental intersection, Banglamotor and Farmgate before ending at Manik Mia Avenue.
According to party sources, Tarique Rahman's expected participation has generated enthusiasm among party leaders and activists. BNP's Dhaka North and Dhaka South city units and affiliated organisations have made extensive preparations for the programme.