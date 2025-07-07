Can upper house strike elusive balance of power?

The Constitution Reform Commission has proposed the formation of a bicameral legislature, where the upper house would serve as an “additional supervisory” layer. The aim is to reduce the absolute dominance and unilateral power of the ruling party in the lower house (parliament).

This proposal has been discussed several times with political parties through the National Consensus Commission. Almost all parties have agreed on the formation of a bicameral parliament, but disagreements persist regarding the electoral system and jurisdiction of the upper house. Further discussions are expected on this issue.

Experts point out that simply forming an upper house will not ensure balance. Rather, its effectiveness will depend on how members are elected and what powers the upper house holds.

According to the proposal, the upper house would mainly have authority concerning constitutional amendments. Beyond that, its powers are largely symbolic. Still, the upper house’s authority to review bills, temporarily hold them, and offer recommendations could help better lawmaking. The actual impact will depend on the method of election. The proposed election system for the upper house has drawn objections from several parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

As per the commission’s proposal, elections for the lower house (parliament) would follow the existing seat-based system, while the upper house (Senate) would be elected through Proportional Representation (PR).