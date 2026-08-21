4 new faces set to join cabinet as several receive calls

When contacted, Saching Prue Jeri told Prothom Alo, “I have been called. I have been asked to be at Bangabhaban around 7:30pm. That is all I can say.”

Abdul Moyeen Khan, whose name is on the list of new ministers, is a member of the BNP standing committee. He is a member of parliament from Narsingdi-2. In the 13th parliamentary election held in February, he was elected from the constituency as a BNP candidate.

Andaleeve Rahman Partho is chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP). His party contested the election in alliance with the BNP. He is a member of parliament from Bhola-1.