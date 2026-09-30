Investigation under way against local MP, says Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said an investigation is under way against the local member of parliament (MP) over the demolition of the Radda MCH-FP Centre in the capital’s Mirpur.

He said no one would be spared if their involvement in the incident was found.

The home minister made the remarks at a press conference after a law-and-order meeting on Durga Puja at the meeting room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Salahuddin Ahmed said an impartial investigation into the Radda incident was under way. A police officer had been withdrawn in connection with the incident and departmental action was being taken against him. Those who were present there as perpetrators may have political identities. But that will not be taken into consideration. Those who were present at the scene have been arrested, he added.