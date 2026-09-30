Dhaka health centre demolition
Investigation under way against local MP, says Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said an investigation is under way against the local member of parliament (MP) over the demolition of the Radda MCH-FP Centre in the capital’s Mirpur.
He said no one would be spared if their involvement in the incident was found.
The home minister made the remarks at a press conference after a law-and-order meeting on Durga Puja at the meeting room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Salahuddin Ahmed said an impartial investigation into the Radda incident was under way. A police officer had been withdrawn in connection with the incident and departmental action was being taken against him. Those who were present there as perpetrators may have political identities. But that will not be taken into consideration. Those who were present at the scene have been arrested, he added.
The home minister said that a case was being registered following preliminary verification in accordance with the law after receiving the first information report (FIR) over the land-grabbing and gunfire incident in the ECB Chattar area of Mirpur.
He said there was no scope for influence here. Everyone saw who the criminals were. The land-grabbing incident took place at night. The police went there immediately after a call to 999. They made arrests and collected some evidence. There was gunfire there. An investigation is under way in connection with the incident. A case has been filed, he said.
Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Someone (Salman Muqtadir) criticised me and said that a case had been filed. I know that, but at least we should study the law a little carefully. When someone takes an FIR to the police, the police have to conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering it as a case. Otherwise, it may happen that you and I are also made accused in that case.”
The home minister said if everything stated in an FIR had to be recorded, even an objection over the land of Bangabhaban could become an FIR. That is why a preliminary investigation has to be conducted. After that, the case has to be entered. After receiving the FIR, the case is being registered following preliminary verification in accordance with the law.
The person (Salman Muqtadir) who said that he had filed the case has not filed any case to date. The person who filed the case did so as a representative of the company, he said.
Salahuddin Ahmed also spoke about allegations against the government or the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) over the incident.
He said, “If anyone has made statements to make sweeping allegations, to blame the government broadly, or to deliberately call the BNP extortionists, the people will judge that.”
The home minister said there had been no extortion in this case. He said Salman Muqtadir himself had said that no one had demanded money from him. He strongly condemned such statements.
Salahuddin Ahmed further said, besides, they are investigating and would continue to investigate the incident impartially.
Whoever is involved, whether it is New Gini Properties or the owners of the adjoining land, everyone is being brought under investigation. Action would be taken very quickly. Legal action would be taken, he added.
The home minister said criminals were being treated only as criminals regardless of their political identity. Action is being taken within 24 hours. Police are going as soon as a call is made to 999. They are making arrests. They are accepting cases. When no action is taken after an incident or the police fail, the government bears the responsibility.
But here there has been no failure on the part of the police or the government. Although many things are not being disclosed in the interest of the investigation, strict action is being taken against those involved, he added.
The home minister also spoke about the overall law-and-order situation in the country. He said they were making continuous efforts to ensure public safety and establish peace in society. It is not right to assess the overall law-and-order situation of the entire country based on one or two isolated incidents, he said.
Regarding the clash between police and hawkers in Mirpur on Wednesday morning, the home minister said preliminary information suggested that the magistrate responsible for the eviction drive had not properly communicated with the police before the operation. He identified the incident mainly as a lack of coordination.
The home minister said a notable aspect this year was that religious and social harmony had reached a level that was commendable compared with any time in the past.