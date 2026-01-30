‘Yes’ vote to open path to reforms

If ‘Yes’ wins in the referendum on 12 February, the way will be opened to introduce several fundamental changes or reforms to the Constitution. Alongside its regular functions, the next parliament will act as a Constitution Reform Council to ensure these constitutional changes.

People concerned say that if the reform proposals are implemented, the prime minister’s unilateral powers will be reduced to some extent, while in certain areas the president’s powers will increase.

Appointments to constitutional posts will be made through committees comprising representatives of the ruling party, the opposition, and in some cases the judiciary. Members of parliament will have greater freedom in voting on issues in parliament. Overall, the possibility of establishing a balance of power among different organs of the state will increase.

In addition, changes will be expanded to the fundamental principles of the state and fundamental rights will be expanded. The next parliament will be bicameral. Changes will be brought to the constitutional amendment process, making it difficult to amend the Constitution at the behest of a single party.

On 12 February, the day of the 13th parliamentary election, a referendum will also be held simultaneously on implementing the constitution-related proposals of the July National Charter.