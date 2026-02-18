41 of the 50 members in Tarique Rahman’s cabinet new

Following a landslide victory in the 13th national parliament election, a 50 member cabinet led by BNP chairman Tarique Rahman took oath yesterday, Thursday afternoon.

Tarique Rahman now serves as prime minister of the new BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government. Twenty five members took oath as full ministers, while 24 took oath as state ministers.

Among the ministers, nine previously served as ministers, state ministers or deputy ministers in earlier BNP governments.

The remaining 16 have become ministers for the first time. All 24 state ministers have joined the cabinet for the first time.