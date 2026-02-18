41 of the 50 members in Tarique Rahman’s cabinet new
Nine individuals took oath as full Ministers upon being elected members of parliament for the first time.
Following a landslide victory in the 13th national parliament election, a 50 member cabinet led by BNP chairman Tarique Rahman took oath yesterday, Thursday afternoon.
Tarique Rahman now serves as prime minister of the new BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government. Twenty five members took oath as full ministers, while 24 took oath as state ministers.
Among the ministers, nine previously served as ministers, state ministers or deputy ministers in earlier BNP governments.
The remaining 16 have become ministers for the first time. All 24 state ministers have joined the cabinet for the first time.
Overall, 41 members of the 50-member cabinet, including prime minister Tarique Rahman himself, have assumed ministerial office for the first time.
They are, Abdul Awal Mintoo (Feni-3), AZM Zahid Hossain (Dinajpur-6), Khandaker Abdul Muktadir (Sylhet-1), Ariful Haque Choudhury (Sylhet-4), Afroza Khanam Rita (Manikganj-3), Mohammad Asaduzzaman (Jhenaidah-1), Dipen Dewan (Rangamati Hill District), Fakir Mahbub Anam (Tangail-1), Sheikh Rabiul Alam (Dhaka-10)
Among the 24 state ministers, 21 were elected members of parliament for the first time in this election.
Of the remaining three, M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam had previously served as members of parliament.
Former national football team captain Aminul Haque, who took oath as a state minister, contested the 13th national narliament election as the BNP candidate from Dhaka-16 but was defeated.
The government appointed him as a state minister under the technocrat quota, as he is not currently a member of parliament.
2 ministers and 1 state minister appointed under technocrat quota
Under the constitution, the prime minister may appoint individuals who are not members of parliament to the cabinet, provided that such technocrat appointments do not exceed 1/10th of the total cabinet membership.
Three technocrats have joined Tarique Rahman’s cabinet. Two serve as full ministers and one as a state minister.
The government appointed Khalilur Rahman, who served as national security adviser to the immediate past interim government, and Mohammad Aminur Rashid, adviser to the BNP chairman, as full ministers. It appointed Aminul Haque as a state minister under this quota.
Previously served in cabinet
Nine individuals who served as ministers, state ministers, or deputy ministers in the BNP governments of 1991 and 2001 have returned to the cabinet.
They are – Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Asadul Habib Dulu, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon.
3 women in the cabinet
The new cabinet includes three women. Afroza Khanam Rita (Manikganj-3) serves as a full minister. The two state ministers are Shama Obaed (Faridpur-2) and Farzana Sharmin (Natore-1).
All three were elected members of parliament for the first time in this election.