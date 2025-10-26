Advisory council sessions to conclude in November: Information adviser

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present at the event, organised by the DRU.

The information adviser said that among the recommendations made by the media reform commission, a total of 23 were identified as urgent actions that could be implemented within the tenure of the current government. Ministry officials and bureaucrats, after reviewing them, have taken steps to implement 13 of those recommendations, which would soon become visible.

“These are not major measures,” he said, “but considering our timeframe—initially three months, and now perhaps just one month—our scope is limited. The things that need to be done must go through the cabinet, or be enacted through policies or ordinances. After November, we won’t be able to do so, as the cabinet will close by then—cabinet meetings will end. After that, the election commission will assume responsibility, and once it does, cabinet sessions typically do not take place.”