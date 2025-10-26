Advisory council sessions to conclude in November: Information adviser
Meetings of the advisory council of the interim government will conclude within November, information adviser Mahfuj Alam said on Sunday.
He shared the information with the media while presenting the progress of reforms implemented by the Ministry of Information during a “meet the reporters” event, held at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) auditorium in Segunbagicha this afternoon.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present at the event, organised by the DRU.
The information adviser said that among the recommendations made by the media reform commission, a total of 23 were identified as urgent actions that could be implemented within the tenure of the current government. Ministry officials and bureaucrats, after reviewing them, have taken steps to implement 13 of those recommendations, which would soon become visible.
“These are not major measures,” he said, “but considering our timeframe—initially three months, and now perhaps just one month—our scope is limited. The things that need to be done must go through the cabinet, or be enacted through policies or ordinances. After November, we won’t be able to do so, as the cabinet will close by then—cabinet meetings will end. After that, the election commission will assume responsibility, and once it does, cabinet sessions typically do not take place.”
During the “meet the reporters” session, journalists raised questions to the information adviser on a range of issues, including name-only newspapers, journalists’ educational qualifications, and the use of AI propaganda during elections.
On the issue of name-only newspapers, the adviser said that the information ministry had compiled a list of such publications.
He added that, with the support of journalists, the government would take measures against newspapers that had not been printed even once in the past year.
At the event, the information adviser also said the government supports reducing inflated circulation numbers of newspapers and increasing advertisement rates.
“The existing advertisement rates will be doubled,” he said, “but only if newspapers report their genuine circulation figures.”
He added that, to receive these benefits, newspapers must ensure that journalists are paid according to the government-mandated wage structure. “If the basic salary is not paid,” he warned, “no newspaper will qualify for the advertisement rate benefits.”
Referring to the government’s pledge to reduce the Awami League’s dominance over the media, Mahfuj Alam said that although the government had not been entirely successful, efforts had been made within the limits of what was possible.
“Since this government does not wish to shut down the media as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman once did, no media outlet has been closed,” he stated.