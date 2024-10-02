Govt asks 5 envoys to return home
The government today ordered five envoys stationed in New Delhi, Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, to return to Dhaka immediately.
In separate notices issued by the foreign ministry, the envoys were directed to relinquish their posts and report to the ministry's headquarters in Dhaka without delay.
"You are requested to return to Dhaka and hand over your current responsibilities immediately," the foreign ministry said in the official notices.
The diplomats are - Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner to India; Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York; Mahbub Hassan Saleh, Ambassador to Belgium; M Allama Siddiqui, High Commissioner to Australia and Rezina Ahmed, Ambassador to Portugal.
This move follows the recent recall of Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, who was similarly instructed to return to Dhaka earlier.